CULLEN, Ailsa Eileen (nee Reid). Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2019, aged 98. Cherished wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loved mum of Heather, Ralph and Neil. Mother in law to Des, Julie and Raewyn. Nana to Delwyn, Aaron, Angela, Craig, Brandon, Alyssa, Melissa and Christopher. Great Nana of 19 and great, great Nana of 3. We all have our own special memories, which we will carry with us, forever. Rest in Peace Mum/Nana. A service to celebrate Ailsa's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, today Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
