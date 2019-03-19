|
|
|
van-ZIJL, Aileen (nee Cairney). Passed away 11 March 2019 peacefully after a long courageous battle. Loved daughter of Bobby and Kathleen. Loved sister of Elizabeth, Louise, James and Sara. Beloved wife of Ed. Mother of Jessica, Jacob and Briana. Sadly missed, never to be forgotten. RIP darling girl. A Memorial Service for Aileen will be held at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, Picton Street, Howick, 11.30am Friday 22 March. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The Melanoma Institute Of New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More