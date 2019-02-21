|
|
|
SMITH, Agnes Walma. On February 19, 2019, Agnes passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Roy and Alison, Alan and Diane, Diana and Eric, Mary and Laurence, Sharon and Laurence. Loved Nana to her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. At peace with the Lord. Agnes will be laying at Te Kotahitanga Marae, Whangape. A service will be held at the Marae on Friday 22 February 2019 at 10.00am, Church service at St Peter's Catholic Church, Whangape at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Matanginui Urupa. All communications to the Marae (09) 409-3409 Moe mai ra e te Whaea, hoki ki nga maatua tupuna kua wehe, haere, haere, hoki atu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More