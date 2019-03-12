|
|
|
WILSON, Agnes Grace. On Friday, 8 March 2019, in the care of the staff at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Lyn (Adelaide), Neil and Lee (Tauranga), and the late Garth. Loved Nan of Courtney. A service to celebrate Agnes's life is to be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Frankton, on Thursday 14 March, 2019 at 11 am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 23 Thornlea Drive, Welcome Bay, Tauranga, 3112. Southern Lakes Funerals Queenstown, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More