Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Grace WILSON

Notice Condolences

Agnes Grace WILSON Notice
WILSON, Agnes Grace. On Friday, 8 March 2019, in the care of the staff at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Lyn (Adelaide), Neil and Lee (Tauranga), and the late Garth. Loved Nan of Courtney. A service to celebrate Agnes's life is to be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Frankton, on Thursday 14 March, 2019 at 11 am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 23 Thornlea Drive, Welcome Bay, Tauranga, 3112. Southern Lakes Funerals Queenstown, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.