O'SULLIVAN - HEWLETT, Ivy Millicent. Passed away peacefully on the 16th April 2019 in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Daniel Joseph O'Sullivan and the late James Alfred Hewlett. Mother and mother in law of Des & Sue, Pat & Linda, Danny & Joan, Maurice & Margaret, Andy & Jude and Brian & Yvonne, and grandmother to her many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. A treasured daughter, sister, aunty and friend; you will be dearly missed by all. Rest in peace. A funeral service will be held at St Francis and St Therese Catholic Church, 2 Montrose Street in Point Chevalier on Saturday 20th April at 10:30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
